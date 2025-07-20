Only 3 People Remain Missing Two Weeks After Devastating Texas Floods
Texas officials have revised the number of people missing following the devastating floods in Texas, reporting that just three people are still missing. “We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said. “Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.” On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reported that 101 people were still missing, including 97 in Kerr County. The catastrophic floods, which took place over the Fourth of July weekend, have claimed at least 135 lives, with 107 people, including 37 children, dying in Kerr County alone. Recovery operations across the Guadalupe River watershed, known as “Flash Flood Alley,” are ongoing.