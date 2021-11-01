Only 34 Cops Sent Home Without Pay for Flouting Vax Mandate, NYPD Says
APOCALYPSE NOT
Only 34 of nearly 35,000 NYPD officers were placed on unpaid leave on Monday after the deadline for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate passed, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea noted. Speaking during a news conference, Shea added that 40 civilian employees—of a total of 17,000—were also unvaccinated and would not be returning to work until that status changed. It marked a stark denouement to some NYPD union officials’ threats last week that as many as 10,000 cops would be pulled off the streets if the mandate was imposed.
Shea said that the department’s vaccination rate hovered around 84 percent. The vast majority of the “thousands” of remaining unvaccinated officers still on the force have applications for religious or medical exemptions pending, he added. However, he was upbeat about the majority of the department’s response to the mandate. “They came to work as they always do,” he said on Monday, “and there is literally no effect on service at this point.” At the conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that 9,000 unvaccinated city employees have been placed on leave without pay—less than 6 percent of the city’s workforce of roughly 378,000.