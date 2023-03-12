See Meryl Streep in Mysterious ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Trailer

The hit Hulu mystery series dropped a teaser Sunday showing a sneak peek of the comedic ensemble’s return—including an appearance by Hollywood legend Meryl Streep. But don’t get too excited—she’s just a guest star.

Streep’s exact role hasn’t yet been revealed, but she appears in a librarian-chic ensemble in the teaser, saying a tongue-in-cheek “Oh my god! It’s me” line to introduce herself to the series.

The third season features returning stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora—alongside Season 2 newbie Andrea Martin and new series regular Paul Rudd.

The second season wrapped last August with a one-year time jump that introduced Rudd, who will play Charles’ co-star in his revived TV series.

The cast revealed Streep would be joining the series with a tweet from Martin and Instagram post by Gomez back in January. Little is known about the season—which makes sense given it’s a mystery series—but the major cast additions are sure to make an impact.