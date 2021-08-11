Only Vaccinated People Will Be Allowed on New York Stock Exchange Trading Floor

Read it at CNBC
Everyone who walks on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor must be fully vaccinated starting Sept. 13. The stock exchange announced the new rule Wednesday with some exceptions for medical or religious reasons, while adding there will be random COVID testing onsite. Proof of vaccination was already required in certain circumstances, including to ring the bell, but now everyone on the floor will need both jabs. As the Delta variant has caused a surge in COVID cases, many companies such as Walmart, Disney, and Microsoft have required employees to be vaccinated before going back to work.