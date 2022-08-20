OnlyFans Model Wanted Murdered Boyfriend's Body Exhumed to Prove Innocence
‘SALT ON TOP OF THE WOUND’
The arrested OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in a luxe Miami apartment wanted her partner’s body to be exhumed, a hearing revealed Friday. That request has since been withdrawn by 25-year-old Courtney Clenney's legal team, however, after they acknowledged it wasn’t practical to dig up 27-year-old Christian Obumseli’s body in Texas when Clenney’s trial is in South Florida. The family of Obumseli also objected to the motion, with their attorney saying it “would be throwing salt on top of the wound” for an already-grieving family. Cops say Clenney stabbed her boyfriend in the heart in April, leaving his body to lay in a pool of blood in a Miami high rise they shared. Clenney claimed she acted in self-defense, but cops arrested the model in Hawaii on a murder charge earlier this month. Defense attorneys wanted Obumseli’s body exhumed and analyzed by a second medical examiner in hopes it would prove Clenney was defending herself when she stabbed Obumseli. “And the evidence is going to show in this case that she was harassed, gaslighted,” said defense attorney Frank Prieto on Friday. “... And that’s something that’s going to come out and and show that Courtney is the victim here.”