1

OnlyFans Model Who Featured in Netflix Miniseries Dies at 28

‘LOVED HARD’
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 07.02.25 4:29PM EDT 
Published 07.02.25 4:16PM EDT 
Kylie Page GoFundMe image.
Kylie Page. GoFundMe

Kylie Page, an OnlyFans model who featured in a Netflix miniseries about the adult entertainment industry, has been found dead in her Hollywood apartment. Police sources told TMZ that Page, 28, died of an overdose. Police found her body after a friend requested a welfare check on her. Officers reportedly recovered “fentanyl and drug paraphernalia” in her home, but did not specify what drug killed her. The site reported that no foul play is expected. Officials say she died on June 25, a day after her final post on social media. She featured in Netflix’s Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On in 2017, in which she revealed her struggles with substance abuse. Loved ones of the Oklahoma native have launched a GoFundMe to help pay for her to be returned to her hometown for a funeral. “Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked,” her family wrote. “She was the kind of person who made you feel like family—no matter who you were.”

Read it at TMZ

2
‘Modern Family’ Star Reveals Secret Health Battle
SISTER KNOWS BEST
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 4:24PM EDT 

Modern Family star Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, revealed that she got a pacemaker at just 29-years-old. Bowen, 55, told “Inside of You” podcast host Michael Rosenbaum Tuesday that her sister was the one who pushed her to see a cardiologist. “She was in med school, and she was at that time in her life when I guess she always carried around a stethoscope,” Bowen recalled. After listening to her heart rate, Bowen’s sister told her to go to a cardiologist immediately. Bowen said her initial reaction was “I’m fine,” but her sister “would not let it go.” A month later, Bowen was shooting the pilot of the NBC show Ed and “immediately had to go get a pacemaker afterwards.” Bowen was diagnosed with sick sinus syndrome with hypervagotonia, which caused her heart rate to drop dangerously low. She said the doctors told her that she could pass out while driving and kill somebody, to which Bowen replied: “Oh, then give me the goddamn pacemaker.” At the time, Bowen thought that “my life is over” and “I’m going to die,” but says she doesn’t even notice her pacemaker anymore. “I forget about that all the time,” she told Rosenbaum.

Read it at Daily Mail

3
Hollywood Actress Reveals Why She Skipped Bezos’ Wedding
MOTHER-DAUGHTER TIME
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 3:28PM EDT 
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek said she skipped the notoriously extravagant Bezos-Sanchez wedding to go to a different popular event. Hollie Adams/Reuters

Emmy-winning actress, director, and producer Salma Hayek, 58, said she skipped the notoriously extravagant Bezos-Sanchez wedding to attend the Glastonbury music festival. Hayek’s billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 63, attended the lavish Venice, Italy ceremonies without her while she kept their 17-year-old daughter Valentina Pinault company at the UK festival. Widely known as the most significant annual music festival, this year’s Glastonbury lineup featured fan-favorite artists across the generations, from Neil Young to Charli XCX. But the festival attracted more than just star headliners: supermodel Cara Delevingne, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, and designer Stella McCartney were among the A-listers in the audience whom were spotted meeting up with Hayek. The stars were also spotted with Alanis Morissette, who headlined the festival’s Friday lineup. Comedian Chelsea Handler posted a picture of the two, captioned “Mama and da baby” on her Instagram story. In one of the festival’s most controversial moments, Glastonbury performer and rap duo Bob Vylan led anti-Israel chants and had their U.S. visas revoked.

Read it at Page Six

4
Teen Struck by Lightning in Home Was 2nd Time She’d Been Hit
LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 3:45PM EDT 
Lisa Henderson
Lisa Henderson/TikTok

An Alabama teen is sharing her terrifying brush with death after lightning struck her while she was in bed. Lisa Henderson, 19, was scrolling on TikTok in her home in Russellville, Alabama Sunday night when a lightning bolt struck the house. “I heard the lightning strike, and then I heard a loud pop, and all I heard was ringing in my ear,” she told WHNT. The electric current surged through an outlet, into her phone, and up her arm. “Luckily, I thought to throw my phone,” Henderson said. “If I would’ve kept it, I could’ve been electrocuted even more than I was.” She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors said she was fortunate the current hadn’t traveled closer to her heart. Though still sore in her arm and shoulder, Henderson was released Monday. The odds of being struck by lightning in the United States in your lifetime are roughly 1 in 15,300, according to the National Weather Service—but Henderson says she’s defied them twice, having previously been hit while playing outside as a child. Only about 10 percent of lightning strike victims are killed; there were 13 lightning-related fatalities in 2024.

Read it at WHNT

5
U.S. Government Breeding Flies to Fight Flesh-Eating Maggots
WHAT COULD GO WRONG?!
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.02.25 4:57PM EDT 
Published 07.02.25 3:55PM EDT 
A screwworm larva.
USDA Agricultural Research Service/Reuters

The New World Screwworm Fly, which lays flesh-eating maggots, has appeared in southern Mexico. Scientists are concerned that the flies will migrate northward. To combat the threat, scientists are breeding sterile flies and casting them from airplanes over Mexico. The maggots pose a risk to cattle, horses, and bison as they breed in live flesh. Humans also run the risk of infestation. To further prevent the spread of the pest, the U.S. has paused importations of large domesticated animals at the southern border until mid-September. To bolster the neutered fly supply from an operating fly “factory” in Panama, the USDA plans on opening another factory in southern Mexico in July 2026 and a distribution center in southern Texas by the end of the year. The fly was thought to be eradicated from the U.S. and Mexico in 1975, when the USDA last employed the strategy, releasing 94 billion sterile flies. This approach proved more effective and less damaging than using pesticides. Currently, the USDA aims to breed 400 million sterile flies per week. However, the strategy also poses some danger: three people died when a plane releasing sterile flies crashed near the Mexico-Guatemala border last month.

Read it at AP News

6
NASA Discovers Evidence of New Planet That Could Harbor Life
THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 3:58PM EDT 
The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, pictured by the Webb Space Telescope.
Handout/Getty Images

There could be life out there—way, way out there. Last Wednesday, NASA announced that its James Webb Space Telescope had discovered “compelling evidence” of a planet that is potentially habitable. The planet, TWA 7b, is located in a disk of debris surrounding the dwarf star TWA7. It is estimated to be 100 times the size of Earth, with a temperature of around 120 degrees Fahrenheit. While that might seem balmy, scientists have found that living things can grow and reproduce at temperatures up to 251 degrees. Indeed, NASA referred to TWA 7b as a “young, cold, Saturn-mass planet” in its press release. The new planet, which is 34 light years from Earth, isn’t the first habitable planet that NASA has discovered—the organization’s “planet hunter” satellite discovered a habitable exoplanet 100 light years away from Earth in 2020—but it is the first one found using a new technique called high-contrast imaging. This method allows astronomers to detect planets that would otherwise be drowned out by the light emanating from their host star. As to whether we’ll ever make it out to visit TWA 7b, prospects seem dim: 34 light years is equivalent to around 199 trillion miles.

Read it at ABC News

7
Texas Restaurant Titan Allegedly Murdered by Nephew
‘SNAPPED’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 2:45PM EDT 
David Ruiz and Edward "Ron" Acosta.
David Ruiz and Edward "Ron" Acosta. The Daily Beast/Las Palapas Restaurants/Kimble County Sheriff's Office

Edward “Ron” Acosta, the founder of San Antonio restaurant chain Las Palapas, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday in what police say was a murder committed by his own nephew. Acosta, 79, was discovered bleeding out in his home on San Antonio’s North Side by a housekeeper, who quickly called 911. Police quickly identified the suspect as Acosta’s nephew, David Ruiz, 39. According to a police affidavit, Ruiz, who lives in California, had been invited by Acosta’s son to stay at the family home and had spoken to his uncle on the phone just a few hours earlier. Though Ruiz fled the scene, police later apprehended him in Kimble County, about two hours outside of San Antonio. Ruiz’s father later told San Antonio Express-News that his son had “just snapped.” Acosta founded the popular Tex-Mex chain, which has 23 locations in and around San Antonio, in 1981, but had since retired and sold a majority stake to one of his franchise owners. In a statement after his death, the company wrote, “Ron was a man of deep faith, a generous spirit, and a true community leader. His warmth, vision, and work ethic left an undeniable mark on San Antonio.”

Read it at KSAT

8
Microsoft to Slash 9,000 Workers Amid AI Investment
THE BOTS ARE COMING
William Vaillancourt
Published 07.02.25 3:29PM EDT 
Satya Nadella
Max Cherney/REUTERS

Microsoft will be laying off about 9,000 workers, a company spokesperson said Wednesday, in what is the biggest round of layoffs since 2023 when 10,000 employees were let go. “We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement, according to CNN. The company’s headcount as of last July was 228,000, but Wednesday’s announcement—combined with cuts this May of about 7,000—seem to indicate a smaller workforce. The layoffs, Bloomberg reported last month, would primarily affect the sales division. It’s unclear how the staff reductions may relate to artificial intelligence usage, though the company has been investing heavily in AI. CEO Satya Nadella told Meta head Mark Zuckerberg at a tech conference in April that as much as 30 percent of the company’s code was AI-produced. Elsewhere in the tech industry, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently announced that AI will mean a reduced corporate workforce in which employees should learn to incorporate AI to “get more done with scrappier teams.”

Read it at CNN

9
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Dies at 65
GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.02.25 11:23AM EDT 

Pirates of the Caribbean star Bob Elmore has died at 65. Elmore appeared in the 2007 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End film as an executioner, and previously worked as a stuntman on the 2003 movie The Curse of the Black Pearl. He was also the Leatherface stuntman in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. His co-star in that film, Caroline Williams broke the news of his death on Sunday. “My dear Bob Elmore has passed...” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of stars. Fans commented their condolences under Williams’ post, one writing “I’m literally at work crying right now after hearing this. Bob was the man.” His wife wrote on Facebook that “I was thankful and blessed to be Mrs. Leatherface, but even better, Mrs. Bob Elmore.” Although Leatherface was played Bill Johnson, Elmore acted out all the violent scenes in the film. The horror convention, Horror Realm, also posted a tribute to Elmore, revealing that he was booked for its 2026 con. “Awful news coming out that Bob Elmore has passed away. We were fortunate to have him as a guest at Horror Realm a few years back,” the Facebook post read. “We are sorry we won’t have a chance to be with him one more time. Our condolences to Bobs family.” Elmore’s cause of death is unknown.

Read it at Daily Mail

10
Brad Pitt Reveals Two A-Listers Who Took His Breath Away
SPILLING THE TEA
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 07.02.25 10:32AM EDT 
Geena Davis and Brad Pitt
Geena Davis and Brad Pitt share a sex scene in the film 'Thelma And Louise', 1991. Pitt revealed Wednesday Davis left him starstruck. Fotos International/Getty Images

Brad Pitt might be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but even he had his knees buckle once or twice. On the Wednesday episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the 61-year-old Oscar winner admitted he was starstruck when he first met his Thelma & Louise co-stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. “When I first met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, I was. Yeah,” Pitt said. “I got over it quickly, though.” The 1991 classic marked Pitt’s breakout role as J.D., the seductive drifter who charms Thelma, played by Davis, and runs off with her money. Though Pitt was a newcomer, he left a lasting impression. “Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate,” he told W Magazine in 2023, recalling their love scene. “She took care of me.”Both Davis and Sarandon have gushed about their co-star in media interviews. “He just has ‘it,’” Davis told PEOPLE in 2020. Sarandon echoed that in a 2021 Extra interview, calling Pitt “not just a really gorgeous face.”

Read it at PEOPLE

