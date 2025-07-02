OnlyFans Model Who Featured in Netflix Miniseries Dies at 28
‘LOVED HARD’
Kylie Page, an OnlyFans model who featured in a Netflix miniseries about the adult entertainment industry, has been found dead in her Hollywood apartment. Police sources told TMZ that Page, 28, died of an overdose. Police found her body after a friend requested a welfare check on her. Officers reportedly recovered “fentanyl and drug paraphernalia” in her home, but did not specify what drug killed her. The site reported that no foul play is expected. Officials say she died on June 25, a day after her final post on social media. She featured in Netflix’s Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On in 2017, in which she revealed her struggles with substance abuse. Loved ones of the Oklahoma native have launched a GoFundMe to help pay for her to be returned to her hometown for a funeral. “Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked,” her family wrote. “She was the kind of person who made you feel like family—no matter who you were.”