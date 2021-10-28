Mom: School Banned Me From Volunteering Over My OnlyFans

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at WESH
A Florida mom says her kids’ school banned her from volunteering after finding out she has an explicit OnlyFans—and she plans to sue for $1 million. “Nobody has the right to judge what other people do for a living. I feel judged, and so isolated,” Victoria Triece told WESH. Triece, who has a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old, said she had volunteered at Sand Lake Elementary for five years, until someone sent pictures from her OnlyFans to administrators. Last week, she said, she was told she was no longer welcome on campus. “What authoritarian mentality allows somebody to point a discriminating finger at somebody and say we don’t approve of you and you can’t be around children?” her attorney, Mark NeJame, told WESH.