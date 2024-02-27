OnlyFans Squatter Found in Luxury Hollywood Hills Mansion: Reports
HOME SWEET HOME
A group of squatters allegedly took over a multimillion-dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills for a few weeks, according to the Los Angeles Times. In early January, real estate agents Emily Randall-Smith and her husband, Tyler Smith, alerted police when they saw a man lounging inside a home they intended to sell. Later, officers were greeted by a woman in the middle of cooking dinner, armed with a phony lease. The woman told police she’d been paying $2,000 monthly rent and made content for OnlyFans, Randall-Smith told KTLA. The police removed the woman, and it became apparent that multiple people and a dog had been staying there, the owner said. According to a post on Randall-Smith’s Instagram, the squatters had cut security camera wires, outfitted the doors with bike locks, and tried to replace the mailbox. Neighbors said they’d believed the house had been rented and that its occupants had thrown several parties over the holidays. No arrests have been made in connection with the trespassing incident.