A Pennsylvania man accused of stealing human remains from a cemetery admitted that he sold them online, according to search warrants. Jonathan Gerlach, 34, who is facing more than 500 charges, was arrested on Jan.6 after a tip was submitted to Lancaster City Police Department’s CrimeWatch page, according to the Baltimore Sun. The tipster, who claimed Gerlach had been in “Chicago selling a human skull,” directed detectives to Gerlach’s social media, where they found someone in a human bones and skull-selling group who thanked the grave robber for a human skin bag, the Guardian reported. Detectives then tracked Gerlach’s phone records and vehicle and caught him in the act of stealing remains at Mount Moriah Cemetery. When confronted, he told detectives that “he sold some remains online but that the vast majority of them were in the basement of his current residence.” Detectives then seized more than 100 human skulls, numerous human bones, mummified feet and hands, and two decomposing human torsos from Gerlach’s home. The 34-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on January 20, and his bail has been set at $1 million.
OnlyFans Stars Booted from American Airlines Flight After Wild Airport Performance
A pair of adult content creators were booted off an American Airlines flight and arrested after sitting in first class and causing a scene at the airport. OnlyFans creators Sania Blanchard, 34, and Jordan Lantry, 31, caused chaos before boarding, refused to leave first class, and did gymnastics while in handcuffs at Miami International Airport on Friday. “I’m getting kicked out because I did not sit in the right f---ing seat,” Blanchard said, wearing a “PSYCHO” sweatshirt, in footage posted on the Instagram page OnlyInDade. In the footage, Lantry, escorted by officers, drops to the floor to perform the splits. “Sorry, I just had to do a little, a little yoga,” she said. Citing an affidavit, the New York Post reports that the two women were asked to leave first class and, when they refused, authorities were called. When asked if they had boarding passes, one said, “No, we don’t. Obviously, we’re drunk and you guys don’t want to deal with us.” The Post reports they were “charged with misdemeanor trespassing on property after warning,” and were booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. They later shared images on social media of their shenanigans, with Blanchard bragging, “Went on vacation ended up on probation.”
A surfer narrowly avoided serious harm after a shark threw him off his board in a sneak attack off the coast of Northern California. Emergency crews responded to the scene north of the Gualala River along the Mendocino County coastline after reports of a shark encounter in the water, according to local officials. The surfer, identified in local reports as 26-year-old Tommy Civik, suffered puncture wounds but was able to reach shore and seek medical care on his own. The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, South Coast Fire Chief Jason Warner told the San Francisco Chronicle. Civik was left with only half of his surfboard and later went to a local hospital for stitches. He had been surfing for less than 10 minutes and was about 150 feet from shore when the attack happened, the San Francisco Chronicle and The Mercury News reported. A friend told authorities that Civik was struck and thrown into the air by a shark, which then bit his board in half before swimming away. “It was like being hit by a car,” Civik told SFGATE. “All of a sudden, I was shot out of the water.” He said three teeth marks on his upper left thigh caused puncture wounds and shredded his wetsuit.
Grammy-nominated musician John Forté has died at the age of 50, police said. He was found at his home on Martha’s Vineyard on Monday afternoon, with no suggestions of foul play and no “readily apparent cause of death.” The father of two broke through with contributions to The Score by the Fugees and Wyclef Jean’s The Carnival, and also gained public recognition for his work as part of the Fugees-associated collective Refugee Camp All-Stars. The Brooklyn native collaborated with Carly Simon and released his own work, including Poly Sci and I John. In 2000, Forte was arrested and found in possession of liquid cocaine at Newark International Airport. His 14-year sentence, which was handed down after he was convicted of drug trafficking, was cut in half by President George W. Bush after public figures, including Simon, pushed for clemency. The Martha Vineyard Times reports he suffered a seizure last year and had been taking medication since. The local news site said, “Forté was beloved among the community of musicians on the Island, and anyone who came across his path remembers him as generous, empathetic, and brilliant.” He is survived by his children and wife, Lara Fuller.
Ethan Browne, the elder son of the singer Jackson Browne, died accidentally after taking a cocktail of drugs. The 52-year-old actor and model died due to the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and lidocaine, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said on Tuesday, ruling his death last November accidental. Ethan’s mother, actress and model Phyllis Major, took her own life in 1976, aged 30, after overdosing on barbiturates. Jackson Browne, 77, co-wrote the Eagles’ 1972 hit “Take It Easy” before launching a successful solo career with hits including “Somebody’s Baby” and “Running on Empty”. He announced his son’s death on Facebook on Nov. 26 after he was found unresponsive in his home. Ethan was an actor and model who appeared in the 2004 film Raising Helen, as well as the 1995 crime thriller Hackers and the TV series Birds of Prey. He was also a father. In 2022, Jackson praised Ethan’s parenting skills, saying in an interview with Tru Rock Revival, “Ethan is a great father. He’s a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids. When I see him in his movies, modeling, with his daughter, and being such a great dad, it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.”
The company behind luxury brands Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman filed for bankruptcy after failing to make interest payments. Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday after missing a $100 million interest payment on Dec. 30, in connection with the $2.65 billion purchase of Neiman Marcus in 2024. In a press release, the firm struck an upbeat tone, saying it had secured “a financing commitment of approximately $1.75 billion,” which would “provide ample liquidity to fund Saks Global’s operations and turnaround initiatives.” Its stores will remain open and commitments honored to customers, vendors, and staff. “They borrowed a lot more money than they should have for a company that isn’t growing—it’s a slow-melting ice cube,” Tim Hynes, the global head of credit research at Debtwire, told the Washington Post, referring to the Neiman Marcus deal. Saks said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, who was chief executive at Neiman Marcus when it was sold, will replace Richard Baker as CEO, effective immediately.
Former Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has died at 59, his family said in a statement. “Best known as Arizona’s 26th Attorney General, a state and federal prosecutor, and champion of justice, he will forever be remembered and cherished by us as a beloved father, husband, son, and brother‚” the statement read in part. A cause of death was not provided. Brnovich, who was the state’s top lawyer from 2015 to 2023, refuted President Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims after he lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden by more than 10,000 votes. Brnovich had originally been highly critical of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the election in Arizona. He later shifted his stance, however, and wouldn’t rule out that the election was not stolen during an interview with Jon Stewart, as he ran an unsuccessful campaign for Senate in 2022. Brnovich was most recently nominated by Trump in March to be the next U.S. ambassador to Serbia, but the nomination was pulled in October.
The West Wing star Timothy Busfield, 68, turned himself in to authorities after the U.S. Marshals Service was deployed to find him over child sex abuse charges. Busfield surrendered to authorities in New Mexico on Tuesday, TMZ reported. It came after a warrant was issued for his arrest by Albuquerque authorities on Friday on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. New Mexico police and U.S. Marshals then began a search for the actor. A criminal complaint claims two young actors, boys aged 7 and 8, were working on the set of The Cleaning Lady, according to the Associated Press. It alleged the show’s director, Busfield, inappropriately touched them. Both boys stated that Busfield inappropriately touched them, and one of the young boys specified that Busfield touched private areas in various instances over his clothing. The children stated that the alleged abuse took place between 2022 and 2024. Busfield firmly denied the allegations Tuesday, claiming he was ready to “confront these lies.” The Field of Dreams and Thirtysomething star told his lawyer hours before he turned himself in that “I did not do anything to those little boys,” according to recordings released by TMZ. Stanton Stein, a civil lawyer for Busfield, told The New York Times, “He is innocent and is determined to clear his name.” He also explained that his client traveled across the country “to confront these false and deeply troubling allegations” before New Mexico officials.
The successful capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro—and, of course, Trump’s own starring role in the operation—has re-centered the White House. “It’s a new chapter,” one Trump insider explained, accepting that the no-foreign-wars White House and the geographically challenged president have entered their imperial phase. “We have a big stick,” Trump has been saying. “Nobody knows how we’re going to use it. We’re freaking everybody out. I’m unpredictable. I might do it. I might not do it. Nobody knows.” This, then, is the theory: By ramping up threats toward nations that would have no defense against U.S. military or economic power, they will willingly offer concessions and genuflection. In this, Trump gets to claim victory—a constant stream of victories, he foresees. It is a new foreign policy paradigm—not an existential face-off between superpowers, and that unsatisfying stasis, but superpower versus no power. Hence, Greenland. “Why?”—the United States already has a carte blanche military treaty and open invitation to exploit mineral resources—has quickly become “Why not?” With virtually no risk to American lives (or equipment, which Trump seems particularly focused on), and just some posturing and pronouncements, some “ownership” deal will be struck.
Award-show aficionados may have noticed that Kate Hudson looked pretty upset that she didn’t win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. (Rose Byrne won for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, and in her speech, she clarified, jokingly, that she didn’t sing.) Hudson has been a bit of a lightning rod, after her performance as one half of a Neil Diamond tribute duo in Song Song Blue also got her nominated for an Actor Award (the atrocious new name for the SAG Awards). But here’s the thing: People shouldn’t be surprised, because she is that good. There’s a scene with Hugh Jackman near the end of the film where she has an epiphany about what she wants to do in her life that will take your breath away. Click through to Substack for the full, impassioned case on why Hudson has earned her place among this year’s Best Actress contenders, and should be nominated for her first Oscar since Almost Famous, 25 years ago.