Looking for Healthy Dog Food With Ingredients You Actually Recognize? Look No More
Su-paw Food
Nowadays, everyone seems to be more health-conscious when it comes to food—scrutinizing ingredients and looking for organic and sustainable options. But are you doing the same with your pet's food? Open Farm is. Instead of using highly processed ingredients, Open Farm opts for a farm-to-bowl route with 100% traceability into the origin of each ingredient. You’ll find high-protein recipes using humanely-sourced meat (like grass-fed beef and pasture-raised lamb) along with locally sourced non-GMO fruits, veggies, and superfoods.
Upgrade your current kibble for this grass-fed beef dry dog food. It's high in protein, uses locally-sourced pumpkins and apples, and the savory beef flavor will have your dog salivating.
Grass-Fed Beef Dry Dog Food
If you prefer a raw diet for your canine friend, check out this freeze-dried raw dog food. It's made with wild-caught salmon, humanely-raised beef, squash, and blueberries.
Surf & Turf Freeze Dried Raw Dog Food
Trying to introduce grains to your dog's diet? This gluten-free dry dog food is the answer with its sustainably-caught salmon and wholesome grains like quinoa, chia seeds, and steel-cut oats.
Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!