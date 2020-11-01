These Storage Bins Actually Look Good. Shocking, Right?

Storage is essential, no matter where you live. I’m a firm believer in the “everything-needs-a-home” mentality. The problem, I’ve found, is when those homes are specifically located and what they look like. In my experience, the design of organization pieces are usually lacking: it’s easy to get caught up in function over looks in this space and rightly so. However, I’ve found that when I don’t love the tools I have to keep things organized, I’m less inclined to use them, and as a result, chaos ensues. Thankfully, I discovered a new brand, Open Spaces, who ensures you get the best of both worlds.

Open Spaces is a brand you might not have heard of yet, but they make the best storage bins out there. That’s because they are actually beautiful, an adjective I never thought I’d use when describing a storage bin. The Bin Trio comes with three plastic-made bins: one small, one medium, one large, and corresponding wooden lids. I think the main reason why I like them is that they don’t look for a second like they’re made from plastic, and yet, they are. The plastic design is crucial to keeping them lightweight and easy to move around if need be. However, despite being made with plastic, it’s not single-use — they are made from recycled materials that are responsibly sourced for a lower impact, too. The smaller bins are great for belts, ties, and masks, the medium is excellent for tees, totes and more, and the large is great for towels, blankets, linens or anything else.

While you could shop for one bin individually, I think the Trio is the way to go. Lined up, stacked, or arranged however you like them, you’ll be shocked when your storage bins slowly become the talking point of whatever room you decide to place them in.

The Bin Trio Buy on Open Spaces $ 96

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.