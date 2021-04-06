Our Favorite Storage Bins for Staying Organized Are on Sale
SPRING CLEANING
Spring means it's time to organize, and for some, that can be rejuvenating. For me, that’s just another chore. Thankfully, I have some favorite storage bins, one’s that are actually worthy of sitting on my bookshelf. And best of all, right now, they are 20% off.
The Bin Trio
Down From $96
While you could shop for bins individually, I personally recommend the Bin Trio above all else. It comes with one bin, each a different size. They have perfectly fitting, beautiful wooden tops, and are made from recycled materials sourced for a lower environmental impact. They look design-y and hide everything you don’t want to get rid of just yet in plain sight.
