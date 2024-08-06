OpenAI Co-Founder John Schulman Leaves to Help Keep Humans Safe From AI
NO HARM
Another senior figure at OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is leaving the artificial intelligence startup for pastures new. Employees generally leave for better money or working conditions or perhaps simply for a rest, but John Schulman wants to focus on protecting people from the technology that many, Elon Musk among them, worry has the capacity to destroy humanity. According to The Wall Street Journal, the OpenAI co-founder is joining rivals Anthropic to work on “AI alignment,” which is described by the Journal as being “the development of safety systems to ensure employees can control the technology they create, in line with a set of human values, even if the tech exceeds human capabilities.” Schulman paid tribute to his OpenAI colleagues in a post on X, adding: “To be clear, I'm not leaving due to lack of support for alignment research at OpenAI. On the contrary, company leaders have been very committed to investing in this area.” Another co-founder, chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, and machine learning researcher Jan Leike left OpenAI in May.