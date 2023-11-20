CHEAT SHEET
OpenAI Employees Replied ‘Fuck You’ When Asked to Meet New CEO
When four members of the OpenAI board voted to axe CEO Sam Altman last Friday, they surely expected the company to continue its work under new leadership. Employees had other ideas. According to The Verge, staffers declined an invitation to speak with new CEO Emmett Shear in an all-hands meeting over the weekend and instead replied with an emoji that read “fuck you.” Roughly 90 percent of them have threatened to quit unless Altman and president Greg Brockman (who resigned after Altman was fired) are reinstated. The two execs have agreed to helm a new artificial intelligence initiative at Microsoft if that doesn’t happen, but as of mid-day Monday, the situation remained highly fluid.