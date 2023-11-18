OpenAI in Discussions to Bring Back Sam Altman as CEO, Report Says
THAT WAS FAST
The OpenAI board is in talks with Sam Altman about having him return as CEO just a day after his shock firing, according to The Verge. Multiple sources cited by the outlet on Saturday said Altman was “ambivalent” about coming back, and that he would want big changes if he were to return. Altman’s firing on Friday threw the tech world for a loop with Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, appointed as interim CEO and company president Greg Brockman quitting his job just hours after the decision. Brockman posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he and Altman had no warning of the decision. Altman posted a statement to X writing, “i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later.”