OpenAI Reportedly Tries to Woo Back Fired CEO Sam Altman

Just a day after he was unceremoniously fired, former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in talks to return—after investors revolted against the board’s decision.

According to The Verge, Altman is in talks with the board of the company that launched ChatGPT and put artificial intelligence on the fast-track—but is said to be ambivalent.

The Wall Street Journal reports that OpenAI backer Microsoft and venture capital firm Thrive are leading the drive to put Altman, 38, back at the helm, but he may want the board replaced.

It’s the latest swivel in a whiplash-inducing turn of events that unfolded Friday afternoon when OpenAI announced that Altman had been fired for not being “candid” with the board.

OpenAI also kicked co-founder Greg Brockman off the board, but allowed him to remain president. However, hours later he took to X to tweet that he was quitting.

The shakeup came as a surprise to Altman, Brockman, OpenAI employees, and even top investors, according to multiple reports. “Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” Brockman tweeted.

Altman also addressed his ouster on X: “i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later.”

OpenAI did not explain why Altman was canned and Brockman demoted but plugged-in tech journalist Kara Swisher reported that there was a split between those who wanted to accelerate commercial uses for AI and those who want to move more cautiously given the enormous power and risks of the new technology.

Even before he was fired, Altman was planning on launching a new AI venture with partners outside OpenAI, Reuters reported.