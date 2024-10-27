Trumpland

Opening Act at Trump’s NYC Rally Spews Vile Racism

'FLOATING GARBAGE ISLAND'

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s set featured disparaging remarks against Latinos and Black people.

Amethyst Martinez
Breaking News Intern

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 27, 2024.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump‘s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday opened up with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe—of the comedy podcast Kill Tony—calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” among other xenophobic and prejudiced punchlines. The ’quip' did not appear to land with the crowd in attendance.

Hinchcliffe deployed a crass sexual slur for Latino immigrants, with his set also delving into racist stereotypes for Black people. HuffPost reporter Christopher Mathias, among those in attendance, labeled it “shockingly racist even for a Trump rally.”

NPR reporter Danielle Kurtzleben, meanwhile, quoted the comedian comparing Travis Kelce to O.J. Simpson.

Hinchcliffe said, “Republicans are the party with a good sense of humor.”

Kill Tony, Hinchcliffe’s comedy show with 1.8 million Youtube subscribers, features new and established comedians. Jokes commonly venture off into the raunchy side, where racist and sexist humor are regular.

“Normally I don‘t make my political beliefs a known thing,” Hinchcliffe said at the rally. “It‘s devisive for a comedian to do that. But, just know I sleep well at night knowing who I’m voting for.”

He also made jokes about carving watermelons with Black people, and the Gaza-Israel conflict.

“You know the Palestinean’s are going to throw rock every time,” he said. “But you also know the Jews have a hard time throwing that paper.” The crowd laughed and whistled.

“It‘s just obvious to me who the right candidate is,” Hinchcliffe said. He then called Trump’s shot to the ear “the best place to get shot.”

