Opera Singer Placido Domingo Has Coronavirus
‘MORAL DUTY’
Embattled opera singer Placido Domingo says he got tested for the coronavirus after developing a fever and cough and “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive.” Domingo, who has been dealing with sexual harassment allegations in recent months, said he and his family are in isolation. “I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!” the 79-year-old singer said in a statement, according to Opera Wire.