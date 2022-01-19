From Vanilla Cake Pop to Maui Heat, This Microwave Popcorn Has Flavors Like You’ve Never Tasted Before
Microwave popcorn is a staple for movie nights. Opopop’s take on this classic treat wraps kernels with gourmet flavor. Opopop grows its own popcorn to ensure kernels of highest quality. After harvesting, each kernel is surrounded with mouth-watering flavor in a top-secret process. Open a kernel pouch and pour into the popper, microwave for two to four minutes, pick out your movie, and enjoy tongue-tingling flavors.
The Discovery Kit lets you sample many of Opopop’s delicious and naturally gluten-free flavors. It comes with a dishwasher-safe popcorn popper and lid, one pouch of classic light-salted popcorn, and six pouches of flavored wrapped kernels - vanilla cake pop, cinnalicious, maui heat, chedapeno, fancy butter, and salted umami. On top of all that, your first Discovery Kit order has free shipping!
Once you fall in love with a flavor, order a big bag (fills the popper six times) or sign up for a monthly subscription.
