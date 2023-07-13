‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Walks Out of London Premiere as SAG Strike Looks Imminent
NOTABLE ABSENCES
The entire star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ walked out of the film’s London premiere on Thursday, just before it was announced that SAG-AFTRA members had officially authorized a strike. “We have to acknowledge you’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet,” Nolan said at the premiere, confirming their walkout. “Unfortunately, they’re off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG.” The legendary director voiced support for his cast and their fellow actors in their fight “for fair wages for working members of their union.” On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA announced the strike, which is set to begin at midnight PT Thursday. Should it go into effect, it will be the first time in 60 years that actors and screenwriters are on strike together—the Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May.