‘Oppenheimer’ Director Christopher Nolan Is the $100 Million Man

Christopher Nolan’s double Oscar win helped push his ultimate payday for Oppenheimer to $100 million, according to Variety. But it appears it was money well spent: the film—which picked up a total of seven Academy Awards on Sunday night—has already grossed $958 million worldwide and will likely top $1 billion after it re-opens in 1,000 theaters this weekend due to its Best Picture win. Variety reports that passing the threshold will mean even more money for Nolan, who also won Best Director at the Oscars. The movie—which at three hours was not exactly screaming blockbuster—only cost $100 million to make, so Universal has nothing to complain about. Variety reports that both Universal and Warner Bros. are vying to land Nolan’s last project and that while Warner is where Nolan made his three critically acclaimed Batman movies, Universal might have the edge because it’s where he won the gold.
