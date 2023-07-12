‘Oppenheimer’ Star Emily Blunt Says She’s Taking a Break From Hollywood
‘VERY PRONE TO GUILT’
Emily Blunt, who stars in the highly anticipated film Oppenheimer, is taking a break from the big screen. In an interview on iHeart’s “Table for Two” podcast, Blunt said she’s putting a pause on her acting career due to the “emotional cost” it has placed on her and her family. “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits,” she said. The Devil Wears Prada actress has two daughters—Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6—with husband and actor John Krasinski. Blunt admitted she’s “very prone to guilt” for “wanting something outside of being a mother” and wishes to spend more time with her kids. “I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little,” Blunt said. “It’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”