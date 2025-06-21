Oprah and T.D. Jakes Deny Diddy Rumors: ‘Never Been Near a Puff Party’
Oprah Winfrey and pastor T.D. Jakes shot down rumors about their connection with alleged sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs this week, with Winfrey insisting to a crowd that she’s “never been near a Puff party.” The crowd, watching Winfrey and Jakes chatting during a panel, laughed and applauded as Winfrey emphasized twice how she had steered clear of the alleged “freak-offs”—the term used to describe the lavish, exclusive gatherings hosted by Combs where drug use and sex orgies were rampant. “Anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out,” Winfrey said. Jakes echoed the sentiment, joking, “I stopped by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say happy birthday to him during the day at two o’clock with staff people and out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff.” Combs’ trial is ongoing in a Manhattan federal court.