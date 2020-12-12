Oprah Offers Vacation to Doc Who Lost Job After Speaking Out About COVID

CHEAT SHEET
Dr. Cleavon Gilman says that after he spoke out on Twitter and to The Daily Beast about not being able to find ICU beds for his COVID-19 patients, he was told he shouldn’t return to work. He went public with that, too, and now the Arizona emergency room physician’s situation has caught the eye of Oprah Winfrey, who took to Twitter to offer him a vacation when the pandemic is over. “We should be taking care of those taking care of us,” Winfrey wrote, offering to send him and his family “anywhere you want to go.” Yuma Regional Medical Center is now claiming that the matter was “a misunderstanding” and that it was not trying to silence Gilman.