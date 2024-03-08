Oprah to Talk Ozempic in New ABC Special After WeightWatchers Exit
Oprah Winfrey is ready for a conversation. The television producer is gearing up to take on the Ozempic craze in An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, an ABC primetime project that is set to air later this month. It will see her sit down with medical experts and patients to discuss the use and impact of prescription weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy—all in front of a live studio audience. “It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity,” Winfrey said in a statement. “This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight.” The announcement comes a week after Winfrey stepped down from WeightWatchers’ board of directors, a position she took in 2015. Her surprise exit was precipitated by her December disclosure that she’d been taking a weight-loss drug, though she did not share which one.