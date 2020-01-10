Oprah Winfrey Denies Advising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Leaving the Royal Family
Oprah Winfrey said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “do not need” her help with their decision to resign from the Royal family, following a report that said she advised the couple about leaving. “Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what’s best for them,” Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.” Page Six published a report Thursday citing a source close to the couple who said that Oprah was the first person to talk with Harry and Meghan about “doing their own thing” and that “she made them realize it was really possible.” Prince Harry and Meghan made the formal announcement Wednesday that they would quit as “senior” members of the family, in a dramatic rebuff of the Queen’s orders not to until the couple had spoken with Prince Charles, according to a report from the London Evening Standard. After making the announcement, Meghan flew to Canada to be reunited with her 8-month-old son, Archie.