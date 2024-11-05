Oprah Winfrey Issues Stark Warning to Those Planning Not to Vote
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—At Kamala Harris’ final campaign rally, Oprah Winfrey had a dire warning for Americans thinking of sitting out the 2024 election. “If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again,” she said. The famed talk show host had already been talking about how urgent voting was on Sunday, she said, when a woman she met while hiking told her she was planning to sit out this election. “I know she was immediately sorry she told me that, ‘cause I would not let up,” she said. Oprah, who wore a “Yes She Can” shirt, was finishing off a three-month sprint in which she’s been unusually involved in politics, appearing at the Democratic National Convention and holding a friendly interview with Harris. “We are voting to save ourselves from this precipice of danger where we now stand,” she said on Monday. “All the anxiety and the fear you’re feeling, you’re feeling them because you sense the danger. And you change that with your vote.”
