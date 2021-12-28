Oprah’s First Comment on Dr. Oz’s Senate Run Is... Kinda Awkward
WELL... GOOD FOR HIM
Oprah Winfrey practically launched the career of Dr. Oz, who she called “America’s doctor” when he regularly appeared on her hit talk show. Now the Democratic powerhouse has offered a very careful, and very tepid, comment on her former protege’s run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. “One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office,” Oprah told New York magazine. “Mehmet Oz has made that decision. And now it’s up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them.” The comment—which came weeks after New York contacted Winfrey and after an initial refusal—came in a sweeping profile on Oz’s candidacy and after Oz reportedly told a group of Republicans that he could count on Winfrey to help him win his election. A former producer for The Dr. Oz Show expressed some light skepticism: “There is no way that Oprah is going to help turn Pennsylvania red. Oprah is not gonna do that.”