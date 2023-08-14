Oprah’s Camera Crew Turned Away at Maui Wildfire Shelter
NO CAMERAS PLEASE
Oprah Winfrey paid a visit to a Hawaiian emergency shelter on Sunday after vicious wildfires ravaged the island of Maui. Her CBS camera crew, however, had to wait outside. In a statement posted to Facebook Sunday, the County of Maui clarified that Oprah, herself, was allowed in to talk to survivors—reiterating that just her CBS camera crew was denied entry. “To clarify, Oprah was able to visit our shelter and we thank her for instructing media journalists and camera crews to remain outside,” the statement from the county said, adding, “We welcome Oprah to continue to uplift our community’s spirit and give her aloha to victims of the tragic disaster. Her visit inside of the shelter today was truly heartwarming and we appreciate her understanding of our policy of having no camera crews or reporters accompanying dignitaries and celebrities in our emergency shelters.”