Harry and Meghan’s Tell-All Attracted More Viewers Than Emmys, Golden Globes Combined

The U.S. may no longer be a British colony, but we’re still subject to the royal family. According to The Wall Street Journal, Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell Sunday interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, drew an average of 17.1 million viewers—more than the most recent Golden Globes and Emmys combined. In the interview, the couple detailed racist comments made toward their child, as well as Markle’s struggles with mental health in the wake of mistreatment by the royal family and British press. While the interview was a ratings boon for CBS, it still didn’t measure up to this year’s Super Bowl—also hosted on the network—which raked in over 90 million viewers, according to the Journal.