Oprah’s Magazine to Feature Breonna Taylor on September Cover
‘PLEA FOR JUSTICE’
The September issue of O, The Oprah Magazine will feature a digital portrait of Breonna Taylor, marking the first time in the magazine’s 20-year history that Oprah Winfrey will not be featured on the cover. Taylor was killed in Louisville in March when police officers raided her home and shot her. The officers involved in her death have not been charged. “Pleas for justice have fallen on deaf ears. As I write this, in early July, just one of the three officers involved has been dismissed from the police force,” Winfrey wrote in a column Thursday. “This officer blindly fired ten rounds from his gun, some of which went into the adjoining apartment. The other two officers still have their jobs.” The announcement comes as Black Lives Matter protests press on more than two months after George Floyd’s death in police custody.