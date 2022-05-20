Billionaire Larry Ellison Joined Trump Allies in Call Plotting Ways to Contest Biden Win: Report
TEAM MEETING
Oracle billionaire and GOP megadonor Larry Ellison joined several of Donald Trump’s allies in a November 2020 call in which they brainstormed ways to overturn the results of the presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Citing court filings and one unnamed participant of the meeting, the Post reports that the tech executive was joined by Fox News host Sean Hannity, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow, and James Bopp Jr., an attorney for a Texas nonprofit called True the Vote that has spread claims of voter fraud. The founder of that group was quoted telling a donor of the meeting that Bopp Kr. had “explained the work we were doing and they asked for a preliminary report asap, to be used to rally their troops internally, so that’s what I’m working on now.” Ellison, who has backed Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover recently, was likely looped into the meeting by Graham, the source told the Post, perhaps as a tech expert who could provide insight on claims made by Sidney Powell and others in Trumpworld who claimed voting machines were rigged. Oracle has not yet commented on the reported phone call.