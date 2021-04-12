Oracle Billionaire Larry Ellison Says He’s Tearing Down the $80 Million Mansion He Just Bought

Read it at Recode
Just days after Oracle founder and billionaire Larry Ellison paid $80 million for a sprawling mansion in North Palm Beach, Florida, he told employees he planned to demolish the whole building. In a private email reviewed by Recode, Ellison rejected rumors that he would relocate from his private island in Hawaii, writing that he was “tearing the house down and not moving to Florida.” The 15,000-square-foot waterfront compound, which sits in a luxury gated community with non-stop surveillance, has seven bedrooms, a home theatre, a tennis court, a helipad, and a “wine room.” Still, Ellison wrote, “I...have no plans to move back to Florida.”