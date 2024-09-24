Son of Second Trump Gunman Taken into Custody for Possession of Child Abuse Images
BUSTED
The son of the man suspected of plotting to kill presidential hopeful Donald Trump at a Florida golf course has been arrested on charges of possessing “hundreds of child pornography files,” according to a court filing. Oran Routh was taken into custody following a search of his home in Guilford County, North Carolina, on Saturday in connection to the investigation into the suspected second Trump assassination attempt, which his father Ryan Routh is accused of orchestrating, ABC News reported, citing court records. Oran had previously spoken out to defend Ryan, describing him as a passionate pro-Ukrainian activist and loving father. “My dad went over there and saw people f--king fighting and dying,” as he told the Guardian. “He… tried to make sure sh-t was cool, and sh-t was not cool.” The images understood to have been recovered from Oran’s devices include a video depicting sex acts on a girl seemingly between six and eight years old.