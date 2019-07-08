CHEAT SHEET
Orange Bird Rescued From Highway Was Seagull ‘Covered in Curry’
A mysterious orange bird spotted at the side of a major highway in the U.K. turned out to be a herring gull covered in curry. Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital was alerted to the brightly colored bird by individuals who picked up the orange animal on the side of A41 motorway. “He had somehow gotten himself covered in curry or turmeric! It was all over his feathers, preventing him from flying properly,” the animal hospital wrote in a Facebook post last week. “We have no idea how he got into this predicament but thankfully, apart from the vibrant color and pungent smell, he was healthy.” The hospital’s veterinary team was able to bathe the animal to clean its feathers. The team named the gull Vinny after Vindaloo curry, and he was released out into the wild. According to Mashable, another gull named Gullfrazie fell into a vat of chicken tikka masala in 2016. It was also bathed, but The Guardian reported that Gullfrazie still smelled like curry afterward.