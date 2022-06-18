Florida Deputies Punished For Leaking Bob Saget’s Death Before Notifying His Family
BLABBERMOUTH
After deputies arrived to the hotel where beloved actor Bob Saget sustained fatal head trauma, an investigative report shows that two officers were itching to tell friends and family what had happened before Saget’s family was made aware. Orange County deputies Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed both texted other people about it, documents show. About 30 minutes after he got to the scene, Silva texted his brother, who decided to tweet “RIP Bob Saget” 13 minutes after Silva told him. Silva called him and asked him to delete it soon after. Reed, who was off duty at the time, confirmed to a friend Saget had passed and texted another person about it. It’s unclear what punishment the deputies have received, but both should have sought prior approval, WESH reported.