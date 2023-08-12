CHEAT SHEET
    Orange County Judge Jeffrey Jefferson Confessed to Killing His Wife in Texts to Peers, Court Docs Say

    ‘I JUST LOST IT’

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, who was arrested last week for allegedly shooting his wife to death.

    Anaheim Police Department

    A California judge arrested last week for shooting his wife dead during a booze-fueled argument allegedly confessed to the murder in texts to his peers. “I just lost it. I just shot my wife,” Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson texted his court clerk, according to court documents. “I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody.” The 72-year-old was charged Friday with the murder of his wife Sheryl, 65—he was released on a $1 million bail a week prior. Authorities have since uncovered a massive arsenal of firearms in Ferguson’s home, finding 47 rifles, shotguns and handguns in addition to more than 26,000 rounds of ammo. Ferguson’s lawyers called the alleged murder “an accident and nothing more,” in a statement.

