A California judge arrested last week for shooting his wife dead during a booze-fueled argument allegedly confessed to the murder in texts to his peers. “I just lost it. I just shot my wife,” Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson texted his court clerk, according to court documents. “I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody.” The 72-year-old was charged Friday with the murder of his wife Sheryl, 65—he was released on a $1 million bail a week prior. Authorities have since uncovered a massive arsenal of firearms in Ferguson’s home, finding 47 rifles, shotguns and handguns in addition to more than 26,000 rounds of ammo. Ferguson’s lawyers called the alleged murder “an accident and nothing more,” in a statement.