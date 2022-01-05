Orange County GOP Pushes on With Anti-Mandate Fight Despite Unvaccinated Colleague’s Death
DOUBLE DOWN
Republicans in Orange County have pledged to carry on fighting vaccine mandates despite the sudden death of their colleague Kelly Ernby. The 46-year-old deputy district attorney and rising GOP star died this week after telling friends she had caught COVID-19, and her husband appeared to confirm on social media that she wasn’t vaccinated against the disease. Orange County Third District Supervisor Don Wagner, who reportedly shared a stage with Ernby at an anti-mandate rally last month, told The Orange County Register: “I intend to continue, if invited, speaking out against the mandates, and also saying that my choice is to get vaccinated and I believe that should be the choice most people make, absent a genuine health concern or absent a religious objection.” Wagner reportedly disagreed when asked if his support for the anti-mandate movement could discourage people from getting the vaccine. Ernby’s husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, shared his late wife’s vaccine status on Facebook after anti-vaxxers started to blame the vaccine for her death.