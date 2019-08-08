CHEAT SHEET
DEVELOPING
Four Dead, Multiple Injured in California Stabbing Spree
Four people were killed and two people were hospitalized late Wednesday after a series of robberies turned into a stabbing spree at multiple locations throughout Orange County, California, police said. The Garden Grove Police Department said the stabbings started at an apartment complex in Garden Grove where two people were stabbed to death and another person was taken to a hospital. One person was then stabbed to death at a Subway in Santa Ana, followed by a security guard at a 7-Eleven across the street, a Santa Ana Police spokesman said during a press conference. An unidentified male was stabbed at a Chevron gas station, who’s nose was “almost severed off,” according to police, and an unidentified female suffered multiple stab wounds at an insurance company. “It’s just pure tragedy right now,” the spokesman said. The 33-year-old unidentified suspect was arrested at the 7-Eleven, according to police. Garden Grove and Santa Ana police are investigating at least eight crime scenes in the area, ABC7 reports.
