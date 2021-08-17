CHEAT SHEET
‘Orange Is The New Black’ Actress Comes Out as Ex-Scientologist
In an interview with People magazine, Orange Is the New Black actress Laura Prepon revealed that she left the Church of Scientology five years ago. “It’s no longer part of my life,” she said. Prepon, who also starred in That ‘70s Show, said that becoming a mom with husband Ben Foster had been the catalyst helping her to make big lifestyle changes. “If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it’s that something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that.” Prepon and Foster, who has never practiced Scientology, have two kids together, a girl and a boy. “We’re all evolving. I always see that with my kids.”