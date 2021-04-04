Orange County Shooting Suspect's Wife Worked for a Decade at Business He Attacked, She Says

Read it at AP News
The estranged wife of a man accused of shooting and killing four people, including a 9-year-old boy, in California on Wednesday worked for 10 years at the company he allegedly targeted, she told the Associated Press. Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez is charged with four counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Aleyda Mendoza, his wife from whom he has been separated for two years, said Saturday, “He never told me anything about where he was staying or what he was doing. I can’t understand what went through his head to make such a terrifying decision.” She said the employees of Unified Homes, one of the businesses in which Gaxiola allegedly opened fire, had treated her like family. Gaxiola is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.