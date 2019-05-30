HELP WANTED
Orban Reaches Out to ‘New York-Based Influencers’ to Repair Anti-Semite Rap
A newly disclosed contract calls for a firm that specializes in Jewish community outreach to make inroads on the Hungarian government’s behalf.
Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.
The Hungarian government has hired a public-relations firm to help improve its relations with segments of the American Jewish community. But the firm it’s chosen seems to have a, well, problematic understanding of the proper language to use.