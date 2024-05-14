CHEAT SHEET
    Orcas Sink Their First Ship of the Year Off The Coast of Morocco

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Orcas swim off the coast of Crystal Cove State Park in Newport Beach on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

    Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

    Sailors crossing through the Strait of Gibraltar are once again encountering wildlife-related hazards. Two people were rescued by an oil tanker on Sunday after a pod of orcas went after their 50-foot sailing yacht off the coast of Morocco. Their boat was left adrift and eventually sank, according to The New York Times. This is the first orca-related sinking this year, an increasingly common occurrence since 2020, when a small group of about 15 orcas first started slamming themselves into smaller vessels off the coast of Spain. On Tuesday, the Spanish government released a warning for sailors passing through the Gulf of Cadiz and Strait of Gibraltar, two areas with a “high probability of the presence of orcas” from April to August. According to the new guidance, experts have determined that the behavior of the apex-predators was not aggressive, but may have been playful.

