Oregon Auction House Blasted for Selling Himmler’s Dagger
Read it at The Oregonian
An Oregon auction house is under fire for selling a dagger purportedly once owned by Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler. “I think it’s shameful, but there’s not a whole lot anyone can do about it other than point out how shameful it is,” Portland attorney Hank Kaplan, the son of Holocaust survivors, told The Oregonian. The Portland business hosting the sale, O’Gallerie, had no comment on the sale of the knife, which has Nazi war eagle stamped on its handle and the German phrase for “Loyalty is my honor” on the blade. The estimate is listed at $8,000 to $12,000. Himmler oversaw Hitler’s SS and controlled the concentration camps.