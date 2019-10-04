CHEAT SHEET
Oregon Bans Flavored E-Cigarette Sales for Six Months
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a six-month ban on sales of flavored e-cigarettes with nicotine or THC through an executive order on Friday, The Oregonian reports. “My first priority is to safeguard the health of all Oregonians,” she said in a statement. It's reportedly unclear when the ban will start, though she instructed state agencies to “immediately” pass emergency rules to enact the ban. Brown also directed state agencies to ban “any sources causing or contributing to vaping-associated lung injuries or deaths in an evidence-based manner” in the near future, and said she eventually wants to mandate e-cigarette companies to disclose their ingredients. According to the CDC, over 1,000 people nationwide have a vaping-related lung injury and 18 have died in 15 states. This comes after Washington, Massachusetts, and Michigan also issued bans on e-cigarettes.