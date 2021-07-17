Oregon Fire Is Bigger Than NYC—and Likely Won’t Be Contained Until November
UP IN SMOKE
Oregon’s Bootleg Fire has burned over 281,000 acres of land as of Saturday morning, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, and containment stands at 22 percent. The fire has ravished parts of Oregon over the last week, KDRV reports, with almost 70 homes burned as of Friday night. The fire is the largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S. at over 200 miles long, which is larger than New York City and almost twice the size of Portland. “We are continuing to use every resource from dozers to air tankers to engage where it’s safe to do so especially with the hot, dry, windy conditions predicted to worsen into the weekend,” Rob Allen, Incident Commander for the Pacific Northwest Area Incident Management Team 2, said.
According to officials, the fire will probably not be fully contained until November.