Oregon Carjacker Lectures Mother Who Left Her Toddler in the Car He Stole, Threatens to Call the Cops on Her

Read it at The Oregonian
In a role reversal fit for a movie, a carjacker chastised his victim for leaving her 4-year-old in the SUV he had stolen from her, according to police in Beaverton, Oregon. Officer Matt Henderson said, “He actually lectured the mother for leaving the child in the car and threatened to call the police on her,” The Oregonian reports. The mother, whose identity police did not disclose, popped into a grocery store for milk and meat, never going further than 15 feet away from the car, according to police, but she left the vehicle running and the keys in the ignition. The thief hopped in and drove away before realizing the 4-year-old was sitting in in the back seat. He then returned to the store, where he gave the mother a talking-to and returned the toddler before taking off again. He has not been caught, nor the car recovered.