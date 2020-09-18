Oregon Counties Ravaged by Fires Told to Prepare for Floods and Fast-Moving Debris Flows

Read it at The Oregonian
After unprecedented wildfires burned through nearly one million acres across Oregon, the state is facing a new threat. The Oregonian reports that a storm system is headed toward the state that could cause flash flooding and fast-moving debris flows. On the positive side, the rains could help clear wildfire smoke, but the National Weather Service has warned several counties—Hood River, Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Linn, Lane, Douglas, Coos, Jackson, and Klamath—to be prepared for flooding. The floods could carry debris left behind by the wildfires over the past few weeks. Ten large blazes are still raging in the state, according to the report.