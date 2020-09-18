CHEAT SHEET
    Oregon Counties Ravaged by Fires Told to Prepare for Floods and Fast-Moving Debris Flows

    JUST CRUEL

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

    After unprecedented wildfires burned through nearly one million acres across Oregon, the state is facing a new threat. The Oregonian reports that a storm system is headed toward the state that could cause flash flooding and fast-moving debris flows. On the positive side, the rains could help clear wildfire smoke, but the National Weather Service has warned several counties—Hood River, Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Linn, Lane, Douglas, Coos, Jackson, and Klamath—to be prepared for flooding. The floods could carry debris left behind by the wildfires over the past few weeks. Ten large blazes are still raging in the state, according to the report.

