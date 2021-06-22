Oregon Deputy Kills Pet Chimpanzee After It Attacks Owners
NOT A PET
An Oregon deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee after it attacked its owner’s daughter, a 50-year old woman, CBS News reported. Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call by the owner, a 68-year old woman, after the chimpanzee escaped its cage and bit the woman’s daughter several times in the arms, torso, and legs. The owner told authorities in a frantic 911 call that she was unable to treat her daughter’s wound as she attempted to shield her from the chimpanzee. “I’m trying to guard her from a 200-pound ape, so I can’t really put pressure on it, ma’am,” the woman said in the call. When police arrived, they had to subdue the animal in order to provide medical assistance to the daughter and proceeded to shoot the chimpanzee in the head. Both women were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The chimpanzee had lived with the family for 17 years prior to the incident.