Oregon District Attorney to Drop Non-Violent Charges Against Portland Protesters
CLEAN SLATE
Charges against hundreds of protesters who were arrested at demonstrations in Portland will be dropped, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday. Schmidt said people who were charged with interfering with police, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, escape, or harassment would not be prosecuted so long as their charges did not include “deliberate” property damage, theft, the use of force against another person, or threats of force. Those accused of rioting will not be prosecuted unless allegations include property damage or use of force. “What we’re doing is recognizing that the right to speak and have your voice heard is extremely important,” Schmidt said. Schmidt took over the role just over a week ago on August 1, and Tuesday’s announcement came during his first press conference.